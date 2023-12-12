LAKEWOOD, Colorado (ABC4) — A fight between several referees broke out at a youth basketball game in Colorado on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a fourth-grade basketball game at the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood, Colorado. The opposing teams were Cherry Creek and Legend Blue.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, things reportedly got tense, and a fight ensued between not the players — but the officials.

The footage above shows two referees square up, before a third referee gets involved. Bystanders and a fourth referee then seemingly try to intervene, as the two refs get up and go toe-to-toe again.

The Gold Crown Foundation reportedly told TMZ that no one was injured during the incident. According to TMZ, Lakewood Police said those involved in the fight left the gym before officers’ arrival.

TMZ reports that the referees involved have been indefinitely suspended. Details as to exactly what caused the fight have not been released.

No further information is available at this time.