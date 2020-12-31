WATCH: Person, dogs rescued after vehicle enters icy waters of Green River

PINEDALE, Wy. (ABC4) – A person and two dogs were rescued after the vehicle they were in became partially submerged in the icy waters of the Green River.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming says they and Tip Top Search and Rescue were called to a vehicle in ice water at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27. The incident happened in the Green River near Reardon Draw, just south of Big Piney.

Crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to assist the driver out of the truck using a ladder that extended from the ice built up next to the bank to the bed of the truck.

Members of Tip Top Search and Rescue were then tasked to rescue two dogs still in the cab.

After several attempts, members were able to bring both dogs to safety without harm.

The truck was removed after several attempts to attach a winch to the frame, which was completely underwater. A second tow truck was called in to the scene to help pull the truck out.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local medical center to be evaluated.

Authorities in Utah have had similar rescues in recent weeks.

On December 20, Wasatch Search & Rescue was called out for a group of people ice fishing on the Strawberry Reservoir that found themselves on an iceberg floating away from the bank.

Crews were able to get the Ice Rescue team out to the scene quickly and ensure the group was safe until the rescue boat arrived.

In total, crews rescued three adults and a dog.

Earlier this month, Mantua Police shared video of a dramatic rescue of a man and his dog after they fell through the ice in Box Elder County.