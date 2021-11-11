Utah Division of Wildlife Resources releases an orphaned bear into the backcountry. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A previously-orphaned bear has been returned to Utah’s backcountry after a summer of gaining weight in Cache County.

The Division of Wildlife Resources shared the below video of the “fat, healthy bear cub” running into Utah’s backcountry in early November.

She arrived at the rehab facility underweight and dehydrated this summer. Over the last few months, the young bear has spent putting on some weight to be in good shape for the winter’s hiberantion.

WATCH: Orphaned bear returns to Utah’s wilderness

DWR thanked Utah State University and the USDA National Wildlife Research Center for caring for the cub and preparing her for her wild return.

According to USU, bears are transported to the Predator Research Facility in Millville where they receive veterinary care and ample food to prepare them.