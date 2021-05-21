WATCH: Officer rescues ducklings from storm drain in Lehi

COURTESY: Lehi Police Department

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Some baby ducklings needed rescuing after waddling their way into a Lehi storm drain Friday.

According to a video posted on the Lehi Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Peterson with animal control was there to save the day.

The video shows Officer Peterson scooping the ducklings from the storm drain using a net.

The adorable baby ducks were then rescued out of the storm drain safe and sound.

“ACO Officer Peterson does a great job for the community and we are lucky to have him as a part of the department,” Lehi police said in the Facebook post.

