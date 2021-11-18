WATCH: Neon Trees films holiday music video at Salt Lake City’s Encircle home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Christmas is just over a month away and holiday music is already playing on many radio stations and in stores, restaurants, and other businesses. One new song may carry a special touch for those in Utah.
Neon Trees, a rock band from Provo known for their hits like “Everybody Talks” and “Animal” recently released a new holiday song, “Holiday Rock,” which you can watch below.
The Utah band filmed the video at Encircle’s Salt Lake City home in October, according to a release. Encircle is an LGBTQ+ youth and family resource center based in Utah’s capital city.
WATCH: “Holiday Rock” by Neon Trees
Since 2017, Encircle has been serving LGBTQ+ youth in the community. It was founded in Utah with the purpose of addressing the “loneliness and high rates of suicide frequently experienced amongst LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, the nonprofit offers love and support with a motto of ‘No Sides, Only Love.'”
Another popular singer from Utah, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, has also brought attention to Encircle. Reynolds, also a BYU alum, recently partnered with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith to donate $4 million to Encircle.