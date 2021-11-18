WATCH: Neon Trees films holiday music video at Salt Lake City’s Encircle home

Branden Campbell, from left, Chris Allen, Elaine Bradley and Tyler Glenn of the band Neon Trees attend the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego concert at the Forum on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Inglewood. Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Christmas is just over a month away and holiday music is already playing on many radio stations and in stores, restaurants, and other businesses. One new song may carry a special touch for those in Utah.

Neon Trees, a rock band from Provo known for their hits like “Everybody Talks” and “Animal” recently released a new holiday song, “Holiday Rock,” which you can watch below.

The Utah band filmed the video at Encircle’s Salt Lake City home in October, according to a release. Encircle is an LGBTQ+ youth and family resource center based in Utah’s capital city.

WATCH: “Holiday Rock” by Neon Trees

Since 2017, Encircle has been serving LGBTQ+ youth in the community. It was founded in Utah with the purpose of addressing the “loneliness and high rates of suicide frequently experienced amongst LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, the nonprofit offers love and support with a motto of ‘No Sides, Only Love.'”

Another popular singer from Utah, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, has also brought attention to Encircle. Reynolds, also a BYU alum, recently partnered with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith to donate $4 million to Encircle.