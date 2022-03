BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A massive avalanche was triggered by skiers in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday.

The Utah Avalanche Center says an experienced group triggered the avalanche in Mineral Fork on Barrieto when they dropped for a slope cut.

The skier triggered the slab, and it generated 600 feet wide, 2-4 feet deep, and ran 1600 vertical to the bottom, crossing the creek and traveling up the other side of the drainage.

No injuries were reported in the incident.