WATCH: Man rescued from Avalanche in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, (ABC4 News) — A man was rescued after he was buried under the snow in an avalanche in Steep Hollow near Logan, Utah on Sunday

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, three people were riding snow bikes in Steep Hollow West of Franklin Basin Road around 1 p.m. Saurday afternoon when the avalanche occurred.

A 43-year-old man, Codie Nelson, was then pulled under the snow. Three men who were riding with Nelson were able to travel away from the snow safely, however, they soon realized something was wrong when they looked back and only saw 3 of the 4 riders’ tracks in the snow.

In a YouTube video posted by the Utah Avalanche Center, Nelson said that he became buried in the snow, he remembered thinking “I need to stay upright,” as he tried to conserve his breath while being buried under three feet of snow.

Nelson recalled that he was able to move his fingers slightly and had a slight pain in one of his ankles.

“I tried flexing my muscles. Nothing would flex,” Nelson recalled.

The other three riders then traversed back up the mountain, following Nelson’s tracks in the snow. The riders then tried to determine the area where he might be buried by probing areas in the snow.

“I came to the realization that ‘this is it’. I’m done. I said some goodbyes.” Nelson said.

“Cody we’re coming for ya,” Nelson heard his fellow riders say over the radio as they searched for him buried under three feet of snow.

15 minutes later, Nelson says the next thing he remembers was one his friends tapping him attempting to get him to wake up and open his eyes.

His fellow riders said when they found Nelson buried under three feet of snow, he was “foaming from the mouth.”

“The taste in my mouth and the ringing in my ears… I’ll never forget that taste. It was brutal,” Nelson said.

“I knew he was going to be okay after he started making progress after 5 minutes,” One of Nelson’s fellow riders said.

Nelson, fortunately, was able to get back on his snow bike and ride it back to the group’s vehicle under his own power

The video of Codie Nelson and his fellow rider recalling the experience the day after the avalanche posted by the Utah Avalanche Center can be found be below: