Utah Housing Coalition meets to update COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Housing Coalition met Wednesday to update the pandemic situation as it relates to Utah Housing.
The topics discussed are listed below:
- Updates on Cares Act Funding
- Housing Loan Fund
- Update on Homelessness
- Update on retaining Housing
- Update on LIHTC Credits
- Update on Employment Forecast
Related: Utah Housing Coalition asks for Eviction Moratorium
You can watch the entire meeting above.
