Utah Housing Coalition meets to update COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Housing Coalition met Wednesday to update the pandemic situation as it relates to Utah Housing.

The topics discussed are listed below:

  • Updates on Cares Act Funding
  • Housing Loan Fund
  • Update on Homelessness
  • Update on retaining Housing
  • Update on LIHTC Credits
  • Update on Employment Forecast

You can watch the entire meeting above.

