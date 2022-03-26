UPDATE: 3/27/22 10:24 a.m.

LAKE SHORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Fire Marshal reports that fire units are back on scene at Lake Shore.

Firefighters reportedly worked for around 12 hours to extinguish the hay fire on Saturday, and while they were successful, they believe that the fire reignited due to smoldering.

Randy Crowther from the Utah County Fire Dept. states that the fire started when the owner of the property was burning weeds and wind took embers into the hay.

The incident occurred at a storage shed located at 7134 S 3200 W.

Crowther says, “Don’t burn your weeds. We have June, July fire conditions right now in March.”

He cites the dry conditions as being highly dangerous for possible fires.

The information released shows that at least one outbuilding has been lost, while firefighters are protecting others as well as farm equipment from further damage.

Units from Spanish Fork, Payson, Salem, and Mapleton are reportedly on scene working.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3/26/22 4:15 p.m.

LAKE SHORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Fire Marshal has reported a hay fire in Lake Shore on March 26 at 3:27 p.m.

Individuals in the area received minor injuries, while roughly 300 tons of hay and several vehicles were lost during the fire.