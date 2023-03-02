SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The International Space Station (ISS) posted a new video on Thursday morning, showcasing an incredible birds-eye view of a snow-covered Utah.

The video captured by the ISS, an internationally operated space station for scientific research, begins in southern Idaho before panning over the greater portion of Northern Utah, the Great Salt Lake, and the Wasatch Front before passing Utah through the east.

The early morning views beautifully highlight Utah covered in snow, just under two weeks after a near record-breaking snowstorm blanketed the state.

Utah’s 2022/23 winter season has been generous and started with a healthy dose of early winter storms in December. The winter weather has not let up as storm systems continue to pelt Utah, pushing UDOT to exceed its $24 million budget for snow removal.

While the snow has been admittedly difficult to deal with at the ground level, especially when it comes to driving in harsh conditions, it does create some breathtaking views of the Wasatch Front that we know and love in Utah.