WATCH: Hidden Cameras at local haunted house catch hilarious scares

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Haunted houses can either give you some of the scariest moments in your life, or the best laughs you’ve gotten all year, depending on what side of the coin you’re on.

For those who like to watch from afar (scrolling through YouTube and hollering at the folks who can barely make it out alive), the videos you’re about to watch will surely tickle your fancy.

Salt Lake City is jam-packed with haunted houses and this year, Vivint and Nightmare on 13th teamed up to catch people’s live reactions and shared some of the footage with ABC4.

Nightmare on 13th has been open for over 30 years and has become one of America’s most successful haunted attractions. With 36,000 square feet of frightful fun, the attraction has gained nationwide recognition.

Some may argue that Halloween might possibly be better off without candy corn, but when it comes to haunted houses, most can agree that there is no debate and the latter is here to stay.