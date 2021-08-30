WATCH: Helicopter helps Utah authorities capture fleeing suspects

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were taken into custody after initially fleeing authorities in Tooele County. With the assistance of law enforcement in the sky, suspects were located and arrested Sunday.

At around 7:30 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a pickup truck on SR-36 for an equipment issue. The northbound truck fled and the trooper did not pursue it. Authorities began searching the area where the vehicle was last seen.

According to UHP, the vehicle was found abandoned in a neighborhood with a woman running in the area. Authorities were able to take her into custody without incident. The man who had been driving the truck was found in the foothills above Lakepoint but UHP says units were unable to reach him before a pickup truck stopped in the area.

The man reportedly got into that truck with another man, who was driving, and fled down dirt roads. UHP, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Grantsville Police, and Tooele Police set up containment on the dirt roads in the area and the Department of Public Safety helicopter was called in to assist. Aerial crews were able to follow the suspect after he broke through a fence to get back onto city roads.

WATCH: DPS helicopter aids ground units in finding suspects

Video courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

UHP says the helicopter continued to follow, relaying the suspect’s locations to ground units to get into position to intercept when the vehicle stopped. After fleeing through several fields, the truck eventually broke down in a field near Rush Valley.

The two men in the truck were located and taken into custody. No officers or civilians were injured. Authorities have not yet identified the three suspects arrested.