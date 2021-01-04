WATCH: Gov. Herbert makes last UHP call, Gov. Cox makes first

(ABC4 News) – Utah’s, and the nation’s longest-serving Governor, Governor Gary R. Herbert’s 11 years in office have officially come to an end.

Monday, after Utah’s 18th Governor Spencer J. Cox, was sworn into office, Gov. Herbert signed off as duty leader for the Utah Highway Patrol, and Gov. Cox signed on.

Utah governors have many responsibilities, one of them being Commander and Chief over the Utah Highway Patrol.

“A Trooper’s badge/car number is a source of pride and a show of seniority amongst the ranks. We are honored to provide Badge 001 to our Commander and Chief, Utah’s Governor.” as shared by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“I just want to say it’s been an honor to serve alongside the great men and women of the public safety in our highway patrol. I leave with you my best wishes, my gratitude, and thanks for your service. Ask for God to continue to bless you in your service and say I’m 10-42,” Gov. Herbert says.

Gov. Cox then made his first call saying “We have an amazing state, the best public servants in the world. God bless our first responders, our highway patrol. This is car one. 10-41, lets go.”

“We’re ready to go, Sir!” responded the Utah Highway Patrol.

