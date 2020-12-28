WATCH: Gov. Herbert gives final address as governor of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Gov. Gary Herbert gave his final address as Governor of the State of Utah Monday evening. Gov. Herbert, who took office in 2009, is currently the nation’s longest-serving governor.

In his final address to Utahn’s, Herbert said that serving as Utah’s Governor has been “the greatest honor of my professional life.”

He also gave his thanks to Utah’s first responders and educators, who have shown a great amount of resilience, particularly during this difficult pandemic.

Gov. Herbert also noted that during his time as Governor of Utah, the state has made “great strides in difficult but important issues” such as education funding, Medicaid, and criminal justice reform.

However, the Governor’s time in office has come with its fair share of backlash.

In early December, Salt Lake County bar owners penned a letter to Herbert, criticizing his order on bars to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

Small business owners throughout Utah also pleaded with Herbert and Utah legislature, pleading for a bipartisan stimulus deal that would help the Utah’s small businesses, who have taken significant financial hits during the pandemic.

According to the Governor’s website, Herbert was born and raised in Utah County, where he eventually went on to serve as County Commissioner for 14 years.

Herbert attended Brigham Young University, later serving in the Utah National Guard from 1970 to 1976. According to Herbert’s website, he currently serves as the Chair of the National Governor’s Association.

Herbert and his wife Jeanette have 6 children and 16 grandchildren.