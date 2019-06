BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – It is hump day. If you need a little break, watch these moose frolicking in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Joyce Wallace caught the moose on video just playing around in the tall grass.

Need an afternoon break? Enjoy these moose frolicking in Big Cottonwood Canyon



(Thanks to Joy Wallace for sharing it!) pic.twitter.com/l3b7Oz7ZuD — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) June 12, 2019

CAUTION: Although this is a beautiful and fun look into nature, wildlife officials ask you to remember moose can be aggressive and even dangerous.

If you see some moose playing around, it is best to follow Joy’s lead and hit record from a safe distance.