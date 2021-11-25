WATCH: Fire crews put out blaze on I-80 near Utah border

Courtesy: Uinta County Fire and Ambulance

UINTA COUNTY, Wyoming (ABC4) – Fire crews worked to put out a semi-truck fire Thursday morning on I-80 In Uinta County, Wyoming, just a few miles away from the Utah border.

Uinta County Fire responded to the fire on I-80 eastbound near milepost 9. I-80 eastbound was closed for a short time while crews extinguished the fire.

“Our firefighters took a break from cooking their turkeys this morning to put out a fire on I-80 at milepost 9,” Uinta County Fire and Ambulance said in a Facebook post.

The fire was nine miles east of the Utah border.

“May everyone have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. Be careful cooking those birds,” officials added in the post.

