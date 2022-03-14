SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released video footage capturing a driver striking a young child while riding a bike.

The video shows a curve in the road inside a suburban neighborhood. As a large black SUV turns into the corner, a boy riding a bicycle approaches the corner at the same time.

Neither the driver nor the boy stops traveling forward and the SUV is seen crashing into the bicyclist, knocking him into the air before he lands on his back.

Luckily, the boy appears to immediately get up and walk off to the side. The driver is seen running out of their vehicle and approaching the boy on the sidewalk.

Police say the boy sustained some bumps and bruises but is currently fine.

“This video is a great example of why you should come to a complete stop and look both ways at a stop sign,” says South Jordan Police. “This is also a good reminder for pedestrians and bicyclists to pay extra attention when crossing streets and intersections. Please think of this video the next time you come to a stop sign. Also speak to your kids about bike safety when approaching intersections.”

To watch the full video, click here.