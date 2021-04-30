WATCH: Driver collides with Utah deputy, arrested for DUI

CEDAR FORT, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was taken into custody after they lost control of their vehicle and hit a deputy’s car while allegedly driving under the influence.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office shared the above video to social media Thursday, saying the driver was traveling west into Cedar Fort Wednesday while a deputy was traveling east.

In the video, you can see the vehicle on the left side of the screen lose control, spin halfway around, back into the deputy’s vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody after Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash. While the identity of the driver has not yet been released, authorities say they were booked “into jail for DUI among other charges.”