WATCH: Deer rescued from retention pond by Sandy City Fire

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters in Sandy had to help a deer that became stuck in a retention pond on Tuesday.

Videos posted to the Sandy City Fire Department’s Facebook page, which you can see above, show the deer standing in water well up to its face. It was unable to get out because of the slippery slope.

Rescue crews had placed pallets coming out of the pond in an attempt to get the deer to walk out on its own. The deer was able to make its way over to the pallets, but couldn’t find its footing to get out.

One firefighter was able to get a lasso on the deer and pull it toward the pallet ramp and ultimately out of the pond.

The crew then freed the deer from the rope.

Sandy City Fire says that while you can’t see it in the videos above, the deer did gain its strength to run away.