GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol has released dashcam footage showing a violent accident involving a semi-truck striking a UHP patrol SUV earlier this month as well as the aftermath of the collision.

On March. 2, a trooper stopped a semi-truck for a move-over violation on I-80 Westbound in Tooele County. The trooper made a passenger-side approach and began interacting with the driver and co-driver. During the interaction, another semi-truck that was traveling westbound began approaching the area where the officer was conducting the traffic stop.

The second semi-truck attempted to change lanes into lane one and while doing so, struck a passenger car that was already in lane one. This impact caused the second semi to veer to the right striking the Trooper patrol SUV on the driver’s side.

That impact pushed the patrol vehicle into the back of the originally stopped semi.

The second semi continued and rotated counterclockwise and rolled shutting down all westbound lanes of I-80. After the truck rolled it became completely engulfed in fire.

The trooper was completely uninjured due to him making a passenger-side approach. The driver and co-driver of the first semi were also uninjured.

The driver of the rolled semi suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.