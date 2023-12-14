PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Dashcam footage released by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a Deputy collided with a suspected wrong-way DUI driver on Highway 40 over the weekend.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 near exit 4 on Highway 40. The wrong-way driver was heading eastbound on westbound lanes when they encountered an oncoming deputy.

The Deputy estimated the woman was driving at speeds lower than 50 miles per hour and decided immediate action was needed in the interest of public and roadway safety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The video, which can be seen in the video player above, shows the oncoming headlights from the wrong-way driver and the Deputy turning on his emergency lights. As the Deputy moves to be in front of the oncoming car, the driver begins to drift out of the way. The Deputy moves again to collide with the oncoming driver, stopping them from driving any further.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Deputy aligned his vehicle in the safest way possible and intercepted the wrong-way driver, causing damage to the front passenger side of the suspect vehicle and also the patrol vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Neither the Deputy nor the suspect driving the wrong-way car suffered any injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing but detectives believe the crash is alcohol-related and not weather-related.