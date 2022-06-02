CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Video footage of a Centerville Police Officer crashing into a wrong-way driver back in March was recently released.

The video is from March 21 and shows the car approaching the Parish Lane intersection going southbound on the northbound I-15 ramp.

Centerville Officer Alex Farnes crashed into the car. She was blocking traffic from entering I-15 northbound to limit the number of people exposed to the danger when she saw the car speeding towards the interchange at approximately 60 mph.

The Centerville Police Department said the wrong-way driver had been going around 80 mph in the wrong direction on I-15 from Farmington. No one was seriously injured in the collision.