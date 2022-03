PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s very own Brigham Young University choir came together on the evening of March 1 to support Ukraine.

The group of students had the privilege of gathering with friends of the allied country to record the hymn “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” sung in Ukrainian.

The choir’s performance was an attempt to uplift those connected with Ukraine during this difficult time by offering them a piece of home.

