DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s officially spring and Utah wildlife are being spotted across the natural landscapes of Utah.

If you’re heading to Antelope Island State Park, keep an eye out for a very special sight — bison!

Park rangers captured a sweet video of a herd of bison traveling together inside park grounds.

“They’re here! “Little Reds” are starting to appear on the island,” park officials rejoice.

(Courtesy of Antelope Island State Park)

Wildlife experts say bison calves will only appear with their unique red-colored fur for a few months before the special color disappears.

The group of bison captured on camera is comprised of both adults and adorable baby bison strolling closely by their side.

The group is seen crossing a small road before continuing on their way to their final destination.