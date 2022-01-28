WATCH: 8-year-old creates some winter fun with a leaf blower

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Eight-year-old Jayden of Farmington is a great example of what happens when we leave kids to their own devices – they make their own fun!

This creative kid took to practicing his shot on his personal-sized hockey rink, a detail which definitely makes him the coolest 8-year-old on the block.

However, the story doesn’t end there. After scoring a few into the net, Jayden reaches for the unexpected: his father’s leaf blower.

What comes next is enough to warm anyone’s heart. Jayden glides across the ice using the leaf blower as a motor of sorts. Heart-warming and silly, it’s nearly impossible to not crack a smile.

This video was sent to ABC4 to by Jayden’s father, Dallin Wood.