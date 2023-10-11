MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with the National Park Service (NPS) are holding an investigation after a Washington woman was pronounced dead at Canyonlands National Park earlier this week.

According to a press release from NPS, Grand County Dispatch received a report Monday of an unresponsive person. She was located at Grand View Point at the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park — an overlook area in the park.

Rangers with NPS, as well as Grand County EMS and Classic Air Medical personnel, responded to the scene. Emergency crews performed CPR on the woman, though the efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

While the identity of the woman has yet to be released, the press release states that she was a 63-year-old from Washington state.

No further information is available as to the cause of the woman’s death.

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are currently investigating.