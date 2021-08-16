Washington County passes ‘Liberty Policy’ against lockdowns, mask mandates

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution, they are calling a “Liberty Policy” against lockdowns and mask mandates.

“I don’t think the government should be telling us what we should do with our bodies,” says St. George resident, Amanda Jacobs.

“And I do want to remind everyone that your rights do not come from the government, and therefore the government can’t take away something because it didn’t give them to you,” says Gil Almquist, the Washington County Commission Chair.

“I don’t think anybody should be forced, to have to do anything, I’m wearing a mask by choice because I just got out of the hospital myself,” says Jacobs.

The resolution states “lockdowns have been shown to have negative impacts on economies and individuals’ mental health.”

“Individuals are encouraged to make educated personal healthcare decisions, to continue to slow the spread of the COVID virus, it is further resolved, that Washington County will not support nor impose any economic lockdowns or mask mandates,” says Almquist.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department Director, Dr. David Blodgett says he’s in support of this policy, but warns residents, not following CDC guidelines could come with consequences.

“We have a very effective vaccine, one that we recommend wholeheartedly, yet a significant portion of the population, not vaccinated and so those are decisions people are allowed to make, but I think we often make decisions and then the consequences of those decisions, are not things we get to make,” says Dr. Blodgett.

According to the state health department, southwest Utah is seeing a ‘very high rate’ of COVID-19 cases, with 32,610 cases and 140 hospitalizations.

“I really support and approve what they’re doing because somebody has to stick up for the American people and put an end to everything going on, if the numbers in our area went up and it was urgent and essential, I’m sure people would cooperate, but unless it’s necessary I don’t think we need to keep going back and forth with it,” says Jacobs.