Washington County meth drug bust goes to federal court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Washington County traffic stop that led to the discovery of about $1.2 million in drugs has moved to a federal hearing, according to court documents.

The suspect, 26-year-old Iram Issael Lopez-Lopez, has been charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. District Court.

The drug bust originally occurred on July 6 during a routine traffic stop where Lopez-Lopez was pulled over for violating traffic rules, according to police.

During the traffic stop, the officer’s K-9 companion indicated there might be illegal substances present in the suspect’s vehicle.

Upon searching, officers found about 21 pounds of methamphetamine in zipped, plastic bags along with a box containing four large, plastic-wrapped bundles of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, police say.

There was another passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old Carlos Ivan Fuentes-Alameda, but he claimed he had no knowledge of the illegal substances.

Lopez-Lopez has admitted to traveling to Arizona to collect drugs from a contact at a gas

station with the intent of distributing them in Salt Lake City, court documents say.

The hearing to determine whether Lopez-Lopez will be formally charged has not been announced at this time.