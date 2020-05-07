Washington County deputies see need to remind recreational vehicle operators about laws

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Washington County has seen a major uptick in outdoor recreation activities since restrictions over COVID-19 have relaxed, along with an increased number of hikers and visitors to state and local parks.

Deputies said during recent interactions multiple riders of recreational vehicles, they found there was a need to educate the community regarding laws governing the operation of both “Street Legal” and traditional Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs).

A press release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department stated:

“Based where and what equipment you are operating, the rules and laws likely vary. It is your responsibility as the operator to know and follow the local regulations. In this article we will attempt to cover some of the most common questions.

“Utah law allows for owners to choose to register their ATV’s and side by side UTV’s for traditional off highway use, or as a motor vehicle commonly referred to as “Street Legal.” Traditional OHV registration is displayed with a decal, while “Street Legal” OHV’s are assigned a license plate.“

Deputies decided to put out answers to commonly asked questions regarding “Street Legal” OHV’s:

Q: Where can “Street Legal” OHV’s operate in Washington County?

A: All public roads and highways within Washington County are open to “Street Legal” OHV use with two exceptions. They are prohibited on Interstate Freeways (I-15). Federal Rules also prohibit them from operating on the roads inside Zion National Park.

Q: Who can operate a “Street Legal” OHV?

A: “Street Legal” indicates the owner has elected to register their OHV as a motor vehicle. Operators are required to have a valid driver’s license to operate on public roads. An OHV Safety Certificate

Q: Am I required to have insurance on my “Street Legal” OHV?

A: Yes, because it has been designated as a motor vehicle, “Street Legal” OHV’s fall under the Financial Responsibility of Motor Vehicle Owners and Operators Act.

Q: Are helmets required while operating a “Street Legal” OHV?

A: If the vehicle is equipped with a full safety roll cage and seat belts, helmets are not required. However, we still recommend helmet use for all passengers.

Q: Are seat belts required while operating a “Street Legal” OHV?

A: Yes, as a motor vehicle, “Street Legal” OHV’s are also subject to the Traffic Code. This includes seat belts and child restraint laws.

Common questions regarding Off-Highway Vehicle operation.

Q: Can I operate a registered Off-Highway Vehicle on the roadways?

A: This a complicated answer which requires research by the operator. State law prohibits the operation of Off-Highway vehicles on the roads. However, state statute allows local municipalities to enact ordinances allowing the use of OHV’s on the roadway. Ordinances are currently in place for unincorporated Washington County and several cities within Washington County. It is important you contact the local jurisdiction for their OHV laws prior to riding. The ordinances vary widely, limiting which roads you may ride on, for what purpose you may ride on them and in some cases the type of OHV’s allowed.

Q: Who may operate an OHV on public lands with Utah.

A: No persons under the age of eight may operate any OHV on public lands. Individuals over the age of eight must have either a Utah OHV Safety Certificate or valid drivers license. Drivers license status will always super-cede an OHV Safety Certificate. If you driver’s license is suspended, denied or revoked, so is your right to operate an OHV on public lands.

Q: Are helmets required while operating an OHV?

A: All operators and passengers of Type I OHV’s (ATV which has a seat designed to be straddled) under the age of 18 must wear a helmet. Type II OHV’s (Side by side OHV’s) do not require helmets for drivers or passengers so long as they are equipped with full roll cage and properly utilized safety restraint system.

Q: Does a minor child have to be supervised while operating an OHV?

A: According to statute, a minor in possession of a valid OHV Safety Certificate or Driver’s License does not require direct supervision. However, if operating on a roadway open to OHV use, they must be supervised or accompanied by a licensed adult. Utah code defines “direct supervision” as oversight at a distance of no more than 300 feet; within which visual contact is maintained, and advice and assistance can be given and received.

