Washington County Commissioner dies at 66

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Washington County Commissioner Dean Cox has passed away.

Washington County officials announced Cox’s passing on Thursday, saying he had been battling cancer.

“Commissioner Cox served the people of Washington County for over 30 years in various capacities including as an emergency services volunteer, the founder and manager of Washington County’s emergency operations center, county administrator, and finally as a county commissioner,” county officials say. “Commissioner Cox’s achievements and contributions are immeasurable, but today what Washington County is mourning most is the loss of a great friend, mentor, leader, and person. His wife, LaRene, children, and grandchildren are in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you, Dean, for your lifetime of service to Washington County and the impact you left on our hearts.”

Cox has served as a pivotal leader in Washington County since 1991, when he was hired as the Emergency Services Director for the county. He would go on to serve in various roles within the county, working with emergency crews, the county commissioners, and the Washington County Republican Party.

“Dean has been such an important part of Washington County for many years,” Republican Representative Chris Stewart (UT-2) post to Twitter on Thursday. “His loss will be felt by so many people.”

Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox also expressed his sadness over Cox’s passing.

“My heart is broken today over the loss of my dear friend, Dean Cox. He represented the best of Washington County and our great state. We will miss him terribly.”

Fellow county commissioner Victor Iverson shared his sentiment as well, saying, “I am a better person and better county commissioner because of Dean Cox. My heart is breaking tonight with the passing of my good friend. I have known Dean for many years and I can say that my love and respect for him has grown so much as I have had the opportunity to serve with him. He gave more than most will ever know to make Washington County great. Rest In Peace my friend.”

According to St. George News, Cox was 66.