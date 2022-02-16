Washington Co. producers worry about possible regulations for large operations

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Agriculture producers in Washington County have growing concerns, as Washington County Commissioners called some of them to a meeting last night to address Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations or CAFOs.

If the ordinance is adjusted and passed, it would require producers with a certain amount of animals to apply for zoning and livestock, and would be confined to land designated by the county. Officials say it’s to align with a state law passed a year ago.

“If they’re requiring something, then do something, but do the minimum amount, don’t tie our hands and designate areas,” says Kelby Iverson, the operator of Western Legacy Farm & Ranch.

If a producer has more than 1,000 cattle or 2,500 pigs, it would be considered a concentrated animal feeding operation or CAFO.

“If I needed to make a living in something other than cattle, and I needed enough chickens to put me in the CAFO category, I would want to be able to do that on my own land that is already designated,” says Iverson.

Commissioners say they worry about CAFOs with pigs more than anything, due to the smell, but Iverson says producers worry regulations will only grow.

“Let’s just live by those state regulations, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, we don’t have to make it more restrictive on a county level,” he says.

Iverson says if the issue is with pigs or larger operations only, he wants commissioners to specify that in the ordinance rather than county leaders controlling where producers can have operations.