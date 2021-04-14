Washington Co. officials want you to know about these texts

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfires are no stranger to folks in Southern Utah’s Washington County.

“Last year we had several fires, one in Vail, one in Leeds, just for an example, that had quite a few evacuations for those fires. We had to push out critical emergent information on those fires telling people to leave and where maybe Red Cross shelters were set up,” says Jason Bradley, the Emergency Operations Manager for Washington Co. Emergency Management Services.

It’s for reasons like this that Bradley is asking people to text WASHCOES to 888777 to sign up for alerts, from WCEMS.

“That’s our most powerful way to get ahold of people and let them know critical, life saving information,” says Bradley.

Bradley says 30,000 people are signed up, but that’s not enough, which is why they are setting up at the Washington County Fair.

“The problem is, there’s over 170,000 people here in Washington County, so we have a long road to go,” says Bradley.

It’s an addition to the already existing, ‘Reverse 911’ a mass notification system for disaster alerts.

“It’s really important for people to sign up for reverse 911. You do that at 911register.com. That way, you can get real time, location specific alerts,” says Bradley.

Bradley says you can also sign up for COVID-19 vaccine availability by texting SWUHEALTH to 888777.