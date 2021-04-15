Washington Co. Fair kicks off in a different climate

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County Fair is springing back into action, this time in April rather than August. This comes after one too many people struggled with the heat.

Washington County Fair volunteer, Pamela Britton-Biggers, bundled up on Thursday at her stand. She says it’s a big difference compared to last year’s heat.

“Most people are saying this is so refreshing to be here at this time of the year,” says Pamela.

For the past 160 years, the fair has traditionally been in August, according to director Susie Lafaele.

“We had a lot of medical problems last year, heat related issues, and the residents and the community have spoken,” says Lafaele.

And Lafaele is not letting Covid-19 get in the way. They have doubled the number of food vendors, retail vendors, and tripled the amount of entertainment stages. All of these additions come after they saw a 20% decrease in visitation last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We still have the hand sanitizers out, you know the signage asking people to kind of social distance and physical distance when possible. Masks are not required, but we are encouraging them,” says Lafaele.

Lafaele is also expecting more people these next few days with the new schedule and a new event, mixed martial arts on Saturday night.

“Our long standing tradition of boxing, 98 years at the Washington County Fair and that’s coming back. We had a hiatus last year,” says Lafaele.

With the worst case scenario being a cancellation of fireworks, due to high winds.

For more information: Washington County Fair of Utah (washcofair.net)