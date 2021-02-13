Washington City woman killed in head-on crash on I-15 near Littlefield

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision late Friday night after a passenger car veered across the median into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck on Interstate 15 a few miles south of Littlefield, Arizona.

Shortly before 10 p.m. officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near mile marker one in Mohave County involving a black Chrysler 300, a Dodge Ram pickup and a Ford F-150. Mercy Air was launched due to the seriousness of the crash and staged to land on the interstate.

Ford pickup truck is destroyed in head-on crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 1 in Mohave County, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2021| Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire and Ambulance, St. George News

Responders arrived to find the 46-year-old female driver, later identified as Victoria Lynn Luzzi of Washington City, unconscious and trapped inside of the Chrysler. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite a life-saving effort by paramedics, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

The driver from St. George in the Ford was seriously injured and also trapped inside of the pickup truck that caught fire following the impact.

Bottoms said that once the driver was freed from the wreckage, he was flown to St. George Regional Hospital and admitted with multiple fractures.

