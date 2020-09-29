Wasatch Search and Rescue help recover submerged car from Deer Creek

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team was called to Deer Creek Reservoir Sunday night after a car became submerged in the lake.

The owner of the car had apparently gone to one of the boat ramps at the state park to take pictures of his car around 11 p.m. when his car decided to take a swim.

Thankfully, the owner was out of his car at the time his car rolled into the water. No one was in the car and the driver is safe.