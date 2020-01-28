Wasatch County School District employee accused of providing alcohol to students

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Wasatch County School District employee is behind bars after deputies said she invited students to her house and provided them with alcohol.

Deputies arrested Ashley Ann Morgan, 33, following an investigation into an incident involving multiple Wasatch County School District students at her Summit County home in September 2019.

Summit County investigators said a 17-year-old female student disclosed that Morgan, who is also a former Division of Child and Family Services employee, invited her and two other male students to her home to drink alcohol on September 20.

The female student told investigators Morgan provided the alcohol to her and the other students and “encouraged the female student to have sexual contact with one of the males.”

Investigators said in November 2019, Morgan denied having the teenagers to over to her home. They said she later sent text messages to the 17-year-old instructing her to tell the authorities she was never at Morgan’s house and nothing ever happened.

Investigators also allege Morgan threatened to disclose personal information (obtained while being a DCFS caseworker) about the student if the student reported her to the authorities.

Morgan faces charges of child abuse, contributing to the delinquency a minor, and witness tampering.

