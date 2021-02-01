Wasatch County SAR responds to 2 calls for stranded snowmobilers at the same time

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews had a busy day rescuing stranded snowmobilers in two different incidents at the same time.

Crews say they received two calls shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The first search involved four people that had become stuck and stranded on snowmobiles in the Mud Creek area by the Strawberry Reservoir.

The second search was for two men that had become stuck in the Lake Creek area above Timberlakes. One of those men was able to get out a call for help.

Photos shared by Wasatch SAR show crews rescuing those stranded individuals.

Wasatch SAR teams deployed to both areas to assist and were able to help all the individuals back to the trailhead.

A day prior, Wasatch SAR rescued a snowmobiler that had become stuck in the Wasatch Backcounty.

The man had been snowmobiling by himself when he got stuck. He decided to try and walk out, but a snowstorm created whiteout conditions.

Wasatch SAR sent a team to the area to assist with locating the man. Photos showed the blinding snow conditions crews battled.