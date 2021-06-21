Wasatch County issues stage 2 fire restrictions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire Generic_1478368061047.jpg

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Due to the ongoing drought and dry vegetation in the Beehive State, Wasatch County has issued Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Under the new restrictions, the following activities will be prohibited in Wasatch County:

  1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using any fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes
    charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves, and tent stoves and includes use
    at homes and in developed camping and picnic grounds
  2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building, developed recreation site, or
    while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation
  3. Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including
    exploding targets
  4. Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation
  5. Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without
    an approved and working spark arrestor

The restrictions apply to all unincorporated private and all state lands within Wasatch County.

Anyone who violates these restrictions will face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The restrictions come as Utah reaches near record-breaking temperatures, with much of the state in an extreme drought.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files