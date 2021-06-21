Wasatch County issues stage 2 fire restrictions

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Due to the ongoing drought and dry vegetation in the Beehive State, Wasatch County has issued Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Under the new restrictions, the following activities will be prohibited in Wasatch County:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using any fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes

charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves, and tent stoves and includes use

at homes and in developed camping and picnic grounds Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building, developed recreation site, or

while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including

exploding targets Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without

an approved and working spark arrestor

The restrictions apply to all unincorporated private and all state lands within Wasatch County.

Anyone who violates these restrictions will face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The restrictions come as Utah reaches near record-breaking temperatures, with much of the state in an extreme drought.