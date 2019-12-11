Warrant issued for man who police say choked a teen on ski slope

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A $10,000 warrant was issued for a man police said choked a teen girl while on a ski slope back in November.

According to charging documents, Marcelo Pablo Jose Portomene, 40, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court in Summit County with one second-degree felony count of child abuse.

Documents state a 17-year-old girl was skiing down a slope and when she stopped to wait for friends, Portomene approached her and started yelling at her. Portomene then grabbed the girl by the neck and started squeezing and forcefully shoved her to the ground while continuing to squeeze and yell at her.

Portomene continued to squeeze until he was pulled off of her by a third-party. Police said the attack was witnessed by several individuals.

Documents said the incident happened at location in Park City, but they did not identify a specific resort.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday and as of Tuesday, he had not been taken into custody.

A background check for Portomene shows no criminal background in Utah.

