Warning: Watch for harmful algal blooms in Utah waters

Utah (ABC4 News) — Many of Utah’s waterfowl hunts opened on Oct. 3, and hunters are getting out on the water across the state.

Hunters might go prepared with decoys, dogs, and ammunition but some hunters may not be as prepared to recognize and avoid harmful algal blooms on some of Utah’s bodies of water.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, there are 14 bodies of water under warning advisories across Utah.

On Oct. 31, the Utah Division of Water Quality, DWQ, will stop monitoring for harmful algal blooms as temperatures continue to decrease and weather conditions worsen during the fall and winter.

Despite some notions that harmful algal blooms only occur during hot summer weather, DWR officials say they can persist throughout the fall and winter and continue to pose a potential threat to humans and pets.

“Most active advisories will be lifted by the end of the month, and signs and website posts will be removed,” Kate Fickas, the recreational health advisory program coordinator for DWQ, said. “However, it’s essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for, and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water.”

Hunters should also keep their dogs away from harmful blooms, the toxins have proved to be fatal in pets.

Learn more.