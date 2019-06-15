Warning to Utah homeowners from burglary victims

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) Homeowners in Lehi City are issuing a warning – beware of burglars taking advantage of open garage doors. The warning comes after a number of ‘garage grabbers’ stole purses and other items during the middle of the day.

Home security video of a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse from her garage in Lehi.

“The first one we caught on camera was the day after Christmas. And then there was somebody a month earlier just down the street.”

Dain Bigler describes some of the burglaries that have happened in his neighborhood in the past six or seven months.

While he has not been a victim, he has caught two these home heists on his security camera. One of the burglaries involved this white truck. The Lehi man says the truck actually drove past the garage once before coming back.



“When I looked back at the camera yesterday I was kind of looking back to see when it happened I saw the white truck drive by.”

Dan Bigler talks about the rash of burglaries in his Lehi nieghborhood.

Bigler says homeowners need to do a better job closing their open garage doors and removing valuables from their cars. But he adds, that doesn’t change the fact they’ll feel their neighborhood is being targeted by thieves.



“In the past six months, it’s become very consistent.”

ABC4News talked to Lehi police about open garage door thefts and porch pirates. Sgt. Layne Larsen says they investigate these crimes, and he says while they are getting better quality videos from security cameras and doorbell cameras – often they still don’t get a license plate from the vehicles making it very tough to solve these crimes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: