Warning: Salt Lake Co. sends out error vaccine registration messages

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Are you a 70+ Salt Lake County resident who thought you successfully registered to get a COVID-19 vaccination only to wake up to a notification that your appointment had been canceled? You’re not alone.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, late Wednesday evening, the department accidentally sent a cancellation notice to people scheduled for several vaccination events in late February.

Wednesday was the first day Salt Lake County residents could register for a date to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the notices are errors and that there have not been any scheduled vaccine appointments canceled.

“People who received the erroneous notice will receive a correction if they have not already,” the Salt Lake County Health Department shared. “We apologize profusely. The challenging morning today was caused by a technology problem with our scheduling vendor, but this evening’s mistake was human error.”

Wednesday morning, when Salt Lake County residents attempted to register online, many experienced glitches and error notifications.

“It has been a difficult day for our staff and for you, the people we serve, and we appreciate your patience and forgiveness,” the health department adds.

If you haven’t received a confirmation and want to verify your vaccine appointment Salt Lake County asks people email ImmsSupport@slco.org with your Name, Date of Birth and a phone number you can be reached at.

According to the health department, at 8:00 a.m., tens of thousands of residents simultaneously attempted to load the Salt Lake County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination registration form; it could not handle that volume. After working quickly with the system programmer, the form was up and making reservations before 9:00 a.m.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson took to social media saying soon after the glitches saying “We recognize our system for scheduling failed and are working to address. We apologize. Please stand by.”

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department website, those who were able to successfully register to get a vaccine will be vaccinated at a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Beginning in late January and running through February.

Anyone who registered successfully should receive a confirmation email and text message that could take 30-60 minutes to arrive.

