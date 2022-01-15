UPDATE: Rollover on I-15 cleared, all lanes now open

UPDATED: 1/15/22 SATURDAY 12:57 p.m.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – UHP has cleared a rollover crash on I-15.

The crash was located on Southbound I-15 at 14100 S.

All lanes are now open.

Authorities have not provided any update on the condition of the driver.

ORIGINAL STORY: WARNING: Rollover on I-15, serious injuries reported

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol has reported a rollover crash in Draper.

The accident happened on Southbound I-15 at 14100 S.

Authorities say that serious injuries occured.

The HOV lane is blocked with minor delays in the area.

UHP recommends to slow down if travelling in the area, and to allow room for emergency responders.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.

