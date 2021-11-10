Warning issued about man walking, trying to hitchhike near I-15 in Millard County

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in central Utah are warning communities along I-15 to avoid a man who may be walking or attempting to hitchhike.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office is warning those living near the interstate to watch out for a man wearing dark, bulky clothing with a stocky build. The unidentified man may be walking or trying to hitchhike.

The Sheriff’s Office says that if you do see this man, do not approach him.

Instead, call 911 or the Millard County Sheriff Dispatch at 435-743-5302.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

