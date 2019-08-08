Newsfore Opt-In Form

Warning advisory issued for Yuba Lake due to toxic algal bloom

JUAB COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Central Utah Public Health Department issued a warning advisory for Yuba Lake after tests revealed a harmful algal bloom.

Utah Department of Environmental Quality said test results from water samples collected by the Division of Water Quality at the north shore showed toxins (found in algae) above the recreation health-based advisory threshold.

Officials recommend the following while at Yuba Lake until further notice.

  1. Do not swim or water ski in this area
  2. Avoid areas of algae scum when boating
  3. Keep animals away
  4. Do not ingest the water
  5. Clean fish well and discard guts

DEQ said health departments are recommended to issue harmful algal bloom advisories when cell counts of cyanobacteria reach certain thresholds.

If you recently visited Yuba and you’re experiencing GI distress, skin irritations or headaches, officials recommend you contact Utah Poison Control or your doctor.

