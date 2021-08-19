Warning Advisory issued for Salt Lake Co. reservoir over algae bloom

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah officials are asking the community to avoid a reservoir in Herriman due to a “toxin producer.” A harmful algae bloom was spotted on Monday, and as of Thursday, the Salt Lake County Health Department is asking people to avoid the water.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, a monitoring team visited Blackridge Reservoir on Monday and observed the harmful algae bloom near the beach area. Cyanotoxin and cell density samples were collected for testing.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County Health Department issued a Warning Advisory for the Blackridge Reservoir. Samples collected Monday found toxigenic cell density results of Planktothrix, a “known toxin producer.”

Amid harmful algae blooms, health experts say you should not swim in the water. Additionally, avoid boating, water skiing, or jet skiing on scummy water. This can cause the toxins to become airborne, increasing the chance for you to inhale them. You should also prevent pets or livestock from swimming in or drinking scummy waters.

If you or your pet may have been exposed to a harmful algae bloom, you should call the Utah Poison Control Center at (800)222-1222. For more information about the symptoms of exposure, visit the Department of Environmental Quality’s website.