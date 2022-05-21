SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We have a chilly start to our Saturday as hard freeze warnings expire in the Sanpete Valley, Bea River Valley, Wasatch Back, Uinta Basin and the Southwest desert.

Temperatures were unseasonably cold overnight and remain below average today. Daytime highs will run 5-8 degrees below the seasonal averages. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 60s along the Wasatch Front, as well as in Central and Eastern Utah.

The 70s will pop up in South Central and SE Utah, while St. George will top out in the low 80s for Saturday. We also get a weak disturbance Saturday that keeps us unsettled with a slight chance of a storm bubbling up, predominately in the higher terrain. If you plan to get out and recreate, eyes to the skies, because activity is most likely to occur in the higher terrain.

A gradual warming trend kicks off Saturday and holds through the weekend where we’ll warm up about 3-5 degrees each day, with the exception of Monday, where we keep temperatures static before beginning to warm again by Tuesday. A more robust warm up is in store by the middle of next week. We have a weak disturbance flirting with the idea of impacts to Utah on Tuesday, and we are also keeping an eye on a potential storm at the end of our next work week. We will keep you posted!

Bottom line? Below average temperatures with a slight chance of a storm and a warming trend underway.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!