SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a cool and breezy start to the work week, we will see high temperatures on the up and up today.

We still will fall slightly below average for this time of year, but skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again as we warm about 5 degrees more than we did for our Monday. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will hit the upper 60s and low 70s, with a range of 70s expected in Central and Eastern Utah as well as along the I-15 corridor and the upper 80s and low 90s in cities furthest south.

We have a weak disturbance grazing the state coming from the north. This will bring us a slight chance for wet weather in northern Utah, but like yesterday it will favor the high terrain. We do have a chance of an isolated storm in NE Utah and SW Wyoming. A few rumbles of thunder look possible as well in the eastern extent of our area.

With the system moving in, winds will increase statewide, but especially in central and southern Utah. This combined with low humidity and warmth will result in a critical fire risk. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect from eastern Washington and Iron Counties eastward to San Juan County, then northward to Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell. The positioning of the low will allow for North to NW wind gusts, so any fire start may spread rapidly, so avoid burning!

The warmup will ramp up going into midweek. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City potentially getting to 80 while St. George returns to the mid 90s. It will be even warmer on Thursday on what could be a summer preview. We could see the hottest temperatures of the year. Along the Wasatch Front highs will flirt with low 90s and St. George could approach 100! The high pressure leading to the warmup will start to ease its grip heading into the Memorial Day weekend. We get westerly winds and slight cooling as we close out the work week into the Memorial Day weekend.

By Saturday models continue to favor a more active pattern with a system swinging in from the Pacific Northwest. This will result in the cooling trend continuing while also likely adding a chance for wet weather. Right now the best chance for wet weather appears to favor the northern two-thirds of the state, but being more than a few days away, it’s just something to watch for now. In southern Utah, winds are likely to increase which could result in more high fire danger.

Bottom line? A slight warmer and pleasant Tuesday, but it comes with wildfire concerns returning to the South.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!