Warm weather causing some issues for Utah ski resorts

UTAH (ABC4) – A good amount of Utahns are enjoying these amazing warm temperatures so late in the season but this means trouble for us in the mountains. Despite many resorts having great snowfall fall this early in the season but keeping it around the bases has been a challenge.

“November is always kind of a battle between fall and winter and so sometimes it starts early, sometimes it starts a little bit later”, says Nathan Rafferty, President, and CEO for Ski Utah, in regards to this late-season warmth.

The well above average temperatures has really created issues for resorts trying to keep that low-lying snow around. So much so, that Park City Mountain has decided to delay its opening day. Poised to be one of the first resorts to open for the season, this warm streak has certainly put a damper to that plan.

But as we continue racing closer to the 19th some resorts are hoping that mother nature flips the switch that could help out the resorts.

“Tuesday night looks like temperatures are going to change in our favor, resorts will fire up their snow guns”, Rafferty tells us.

Meaning that the resorts that have been lacking snow at their bases could help boost those levels and have a better idea of how to approach their opening day. But resorts are still asking powder hounds to bear with them during this time, as things are still very fluid.

“We’re going to make a decision tomorrow if we open November 20th. If we don’t then we’ll push it back and we’ll announce that”, adds Andria Huskinson, Communications Manager with Alta Ski Area

Checking for updates in the coming days will be important especially with the colder air finally sticking around. Going to Ski Utah’s website or your favorite resort’s website will be the best place for those updates.