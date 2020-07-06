Warm temperatures prompting reminder from officials

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— Monday, the dry and warm weather is prompting an alert from health officials.

Heat safety is important regardless of whether you’re outside at a lake or a water fountain in the The Gateway.

Health officials it’s best to get outdoor activities like walking a dog done early in the morning our after the sun goes down.

“For me it’s the perfect time to come with him because it’s better in the morning the sun is not out it’s the perfect timing,” Salt Lake City resident Evelyn Shinkoskey said.

But if you must be outside during the hottest part of the day health officials say it’s best to stay hydrated and avoid sugary, alcoholic drinks.

Also, wear light weight clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Be Ready Utah says as a lot more people are staying home because of COVID-19 its best to be prepared in case of emergency.

“Thunderstorms that go through and knock the power out and we don’t have our typical cooling system,” Wade Mathews manager Be Ready Utah said. “Put up towels or blankets and kind of make them wetter it creates a swamp cooling situation in the house with the wind blowing through.”