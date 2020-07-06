Warm temperatures prompting reminder from officials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— Monday, the dry and warm weather is prompting an alert from health officials. 

Heat safety is important regardless of whether you’re outside at a lake or a water fountain in the The Gateway

Health officials it’s best to get outdoor activities like walking a dog done early in the morning our after the sun goes down.

“For me it’s the perfect time to come with him because it’s better in the morning the sun is not out it’s the perfect timing,” Salt Lake City resident Evelyn Shinkoskey said. 

But if you must be outside during the hottest part of the day health officials say it’s best to stay hydrated and avoid sugary, alcoholic drinks. 

Also, wear light weight clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade. 

Be Ready Utah says as a lot more people are staying home because of COVID-19 its best to be prepared in case of emergency. 

“Thunderstorms that go through and knock the power out and we don’t have our typical cooling system,” Wade Mathews manager Be Ready Utah said. “Put up towels or blankets and kind of make them wetter it creates a swamp cooling situation in the house with the wind blowing through.”

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
Jerad Giottonini
Jerad Giottonini
Jerad joined ABC 4 News as a general assignment reporter for Good Morning Utah In August, 2019. Although new to Salt Lake City, Jerad is no stranger to mountain valleys, he started his career in Missoula, Montana. Most recently, Jerad was a general assignment reporter for WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story